Hallmark Capital Management Boosted Intel (INTC) Holding by $325,102; Allstate Corp. (ALL) Holder Hgk Asset Management Decreased Its Holding as Shares Rose

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 6,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 86,070 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 79,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 24.98 million shares traded or 9.82% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User lnterfaces for Multimodal Connected Devices; 19/03/2018 – Intel’s Bryant Would Serve as Chmn Until Conclusion of 2019 Annual Meeting if Electe; 15/03/2018 – SlashGear: Intel details Meltdown and Spectre-proof processors; 15/03/2018 – India Today: China flexes its military muscle power at LAC.Massive Chinese airforce build-up at LAC: Intel sources#ITVideoMor; 21/05/2018 – ASTRO SA ASRP.WA – GETS ORDER FROM NTT SYSTEM S.A. RELATED TO MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF HEWLETT-PACKARD AND INTEL; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Gives Notice, and Street Debates Potential Intel Take-Out — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 15/05/2018 – Intel did not provide financial details; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp. (ALL) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 12,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 71,300 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, down from 83,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $104.09. About 1.98 million shares traded or 24.54% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 06/03/2018 Allstate Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By MKM for Mar. 13-14; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts; 13/03/2018 – Allstate at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By MKM Today; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.96, EST. $2.60; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Allstate’s Senior Notes A3 And Preferred Stock, Series G Baa3(hyb), Outlook Stable

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hereâ€™s Why the Contrarian Case for Intel Stock Makes Sense – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : MRVL, INTC, FDC, VOD, QQQ, CMCSA, KO, MCHI, NOK, KEY, SQ, MFC – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stock Wars: Intel Vs. AMD Vs. Nvidia – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Only Five Dow Components With Recent Insider Buying, INTC is One of Them – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Big Valaris Option Trades Could Signal Institutional Interest – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Thestreet.com with their article: “How Investors Can Approach Volatility, According to NYSE Trader – TheStreet.com” published on August 07, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “LSC Communications’ stock plunges to pace NYSE losers after Quad/Graphics buyout deal terminated – MarketWatch” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Owens-Illinois: A Cautionary Tale Of Unchecked M&A – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Last-minute negotiations for CBS, Viacom merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

