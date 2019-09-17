Halliburton (HAL) Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Increased Stake by $13.81 Million as Market Value Declined; Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $3.14 Million as Share Price Declined

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Halliburton (HAL) by 22.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 812,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 4.49M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.89 million, up from 3.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Halliburton for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.20% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $20.87. About 13.61 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management sold 41,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 116,404 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86M, down from 157,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $78.62. About 2.64M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – Washington orders Qualcomm delay; 03/04/2018 – FIRST® Announces Qualcomm’s Return as Presenting Sponsor for 2018 FIRST Championship Events in Houston and Detroit; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS: QCOM OPPORTUNITIES CHALLENGING AS STANDALONE PUBLIC CO; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom’s proposed merger with Qualcomm is a threat to the development of the U.S.’s mobile communication network; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn Qualcomm takeover; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – ON MARCH 9, CO PETITIONED THE SINGAPORE COURT TO ORDER CONVENING OF SPECIAL MEETING TO APPROVE THE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.74 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management, which manages about $219.15 million and $242.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 7,296 shares to 7,496 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI) by 50,530 shares to 20.24M shares, valued at $1.08B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 66,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings.