Halliburton Company (HAL)’s Financial Results Comparing With North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) and North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halliburton Company 25 0.67 N/A 1.46 15.72 North American Construction Group Ltd. 12 0.00 N/A 0.30 41.12

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Halliburton Company and North American Construction Group Ltd. North American Construction Group Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Halliburton Company. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Halliburton Company is trading at a lower P/E ratio than North American Construction Group Ltd., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Halliburton Company and North American Construction Group Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halliburton Company 0.00% 17.9% 6.3% North American Construction Group Ltd. 0.00% 7.5% 2%

Volatility & Risk

Halliburton Company is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.32. From a competition point of view, North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 0.5 beta which is 50.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Halliburton Company’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, North American Construction Group Ltd. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Halliburton Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to North American Construction Group Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Halliburton Company and North American Construction Group Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halliburton Company 0 0 3 3.00 North American Construction Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Halliburton Company has a 66.30% upside potential and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.2% of Halliburton Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.6% of North American Construction Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Halliburton Company’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of North American Construction Group Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halliburton Company -3.32% 0.22% -16.64% -27.15% -45.61% -13.47% North American Construction Group Ltd. 22.91% 17.15% 0.16% 21.36% 90.84% 40.45%

For the past year Halliburton Company had bearish trend while North American Construction Group Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Halliburton Company beats North American Construction Group Ltd.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services. In addition, this segment offers oilfield production and completion chemicals and services; electrical submersible pumps and progressive cavity pumps; and installation, maintenance, repair, and testing services. The companyÂ’s Drilling and Evaluation segment provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; and drilling systems and services. It also offers wireline and perforating services, including open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline services; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. In addition, this segment offers integrated exploration, drilling, and production software, as well as related professional and data management services; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and oilfield project management and integrated solutions. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.