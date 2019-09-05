Halliburton Company (HAL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

We are comparing Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halliburton Company 25 0.70 N/A 1.46 15.72 Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 15 0.54 N/A 1.52 9.33

Table 1 demonstrates Halliburton Company and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Halliburton Company. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Halliburton Company is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Halliburton Company and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halliburton Company 0.00% 17.9% 6.3% Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 0.00% 28% 10.6%

Liquidity

Halliburton Company’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Halliburton Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Halliburton Company and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halliburton Company 0 0 3 3.00 Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$31.33 is Halliburton Company’s average price target while its potential upside is 63.77%. On the other hand, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s potential upside is 87.56% and its average price target is $19.75. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. seems more appealing than Halliburton Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Halliburton Company and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.2% and 80% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Halliburton Company’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halliburton Company -3.32% 0.22% -16.64% -27.15% -45.61% -13.47% Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 1.07% -10.73% -12% -6.79% -24.93% 9.27%

For the past year Halliburton Company had bearish trend while Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Halliburton Company beats on 7 of the 12 factors Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services. In addition, this segment offers oilfield production and completion chemicals and services; electrical submersible pumps and progressive cavity pumps; and installation, maintenance, repair, and testing services. The companyÂ’s Drilling and Evaluation segment provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; and drilling systems and services. It also offers wireline and perforating services, including open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline services; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. In addition, this segment offers integrated exploration, drilling, and production software, as well as related professional and data management services; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and oilfield project management and integrated solutions. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.