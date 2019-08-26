Halliburton Company (HAL)’s Financial Results Comparing With KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halliburton Company 26 0.65 N/A 1.46 15.72 KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 22 0.42 N/A 0.07 234.63

In table 1 we can see Halliburton Company and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Halliburton Company. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Halliburton Company is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halliburton Company 0.00% 17.9% 6.3% KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.1% 0.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Halliburton Company is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.9. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Halliburton Company.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Halliburton Company and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halliburton Company 0 0 3 3.00 KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Halliburton Company has a consensus price target of $31.33, and a 76.81% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is $32.25, which is potential 208.61% upside. The data provided earlier shows that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Halliburton Company, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Halliburton Company and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.2% and 87%. 0.1% are Halliburton Company’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.4% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halliburton Company -3.32% 0.22% -16.64% -27.15% -45.61% -13.47% KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. -12.67% -24.31% -43.13% -38.47% 0% -32.96%

For the past year Halliburton Company was less bearish than KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.

Summary

Halliburton Company beats on 8 of the 11 factors KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services. In addition, this segment offers oilfield production and completion chemicals and services; electrical submersible pumps and progressive cavity pumps; and installation, maintenance, repair, and testing services. The companyÂ’s Drilling and Evaluation segment provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; and drilling systems and services. It also offers wireline and perforating services, including open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline services; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. In addition, this segment offers integrated exploration, drilling, and production software, as well as related professional and data management services; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and oilfield project management and integrated solutions. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It serves oil and gas companies, and project management firms. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.