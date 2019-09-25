Halliburton Company (HAL) Share Value Declined While Gamco Investors Et Al Has Cut Stake; Illumina (ILMN) Shareholder Arcadia Investment Management Has Boosted Position

Arcadia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 788.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp bought 2,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 2,533 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $933,000, up from 285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $300.15. About 660,174 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Halliburton Company (HAL) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 36,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 272,855 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.21 million, down from 309,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Halliburton Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.44. About 10.38M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Down Entire Venezuelan Oil-Services Business; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adjusted Operating Income Was $619 Million; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output

