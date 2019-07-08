Halliburton Company (HAL) Reaches $23.40 After 5.00% Up Move; Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Raised Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Holding

The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.58% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.4. About 6.46M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAINThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $20.45B company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $24.57 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HAL worth $1.02B more.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has risen 2.71% since July 8, 2018. Some Historical NOG News: 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas: Under Governance Pact, TRT May Nominate Three Directors if They Own 20% Stake; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL & GAS ANNOUNCES 2018 1Q RESULTS; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Michael Reger CE; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Appoints Erik Romslo General Counsel

Among 2 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Halliburton had 7 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. Cowen & Co upgraded Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) rating on Thursday, January 17. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $35 target.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.45 billion. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It has a 11.63 P/E ratio. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion services and products, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on July, 22 before the open. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HAL’s profit will be $253.40 million for 20.17 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.09% EPS growth.

