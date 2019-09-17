Halliburton Company (HAL) Reaches $21.06 After 8.00% Down Move; Fortinet (FTNT) Shorts Lowered By 6.11%

The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.38% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $21.06. About 5.85M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Oil Rivals Recruit (Correct); 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3MThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $18.44 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $19.38 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HAL worth $1.48B less.

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) had a decrease of 6.11% in short interest. FTNT's SI was 6.54M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.11% from 6.96 million shares previously. With 1.66 million avg volume, 4 days are for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)'s short sellers to cover FTNT's short positions. The SI to Fortinet Inc's float is 4.56%. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $79.01. About 225,044 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $154,800 activity. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $154,800 was bought by Albrecht William E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 104 investors sold Halliburton Company shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Halliburton has $3600 highest and $2300 lowest target. $27’s average target is 28.21% above currents $21.06 stock price. Halliburton had 12 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 5 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 23 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 12. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, July 23 report. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, September 16 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.02M for 14.23 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.44 billion. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It has a 13.88 P/E ratio. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion services and products, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services.

Among 5 analysts covering Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Fortinet has $95 highest and $7900 lowest target. $86.83’s average target is 9.90% above currents $79.01 stock price. Fortinet had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 16 with “Hold”. The stock of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 26. Citigroup maintained Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) on Friday, August 2 with “Sell” rating. J.P. Morgan upgraded Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) rating on Monday, June 24. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $93 target.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.51 billion. The firm offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It has a 37.2 P/E ratio. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products.

