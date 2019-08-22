Halliburton Company (HAL) Reaches $19.00 After 5.00% Up Move; Morningstar (MORN) Shorts Up By 3.57%

Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) had an increase of 3.57% in short interest. MORN’s SI was 275,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.57% from 265,800 shares previously. With 79,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN)’s short sellers to cover MORN’s short positions. The SI to Morningstar Inc’s float is 1.39%. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $155.35. About 7,082 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 14.26% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 26/04/2018 – Morningstar’s Annual Fund Fee Study Finds Investors Saved More Than $400 Billion in 2017; 15/05/2018 – TRADE ME GROUP LTD TME.NZ : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$4.6 FROM NZ$4.27; RATING HOLD; 26/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Morningstar, Inc./; 10/05/2018 – IOOF HOLDINGS LTD IFL.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$10.3 FROM A$11.0; RATING HOLD; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet l Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 09/04/2018 – MORTGAGE CHOICE LTD MOC.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$2.10 FROM A$2.50; RATING ACCUMULATE; 22/05/2018 – OFX GROUP LTD OFX.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$1.70 FROM A$1.60; RATING HOLD; 12/03/2018 – MORNINGSTAR TECH SAYS CONTROLLER DETAINED FOR RULES VIOLATION; 18/05/2018 – Morningstar, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of 25 Cents Per Share; 12/03/2018 – Morningstar Assigns New Analyst Ratings to Eight U.S. Funds; Upgrades Four Funds and One Target-Date Series; Downgrades Seven F

The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.18% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $19. About 2.24M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.65 billion. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It has a 12.53 P/E ratio. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion services and products, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services.

Among 3 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Halliburton has $3600 highest and $2700 lowest target. $31.33’s average target is 64.89% above currents $19 stock price. Halliburton had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 23. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 9. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HAL in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 23 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.18M for 12.84 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

