Halliburton Company (HAL) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) is a company in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Halliburton Company’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.73% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Halliburton Company has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.23% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Halliburton Company and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halliburton Company 4,536,070,686.07% 17.90% 6.30% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Halliburton Company and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Halliburton Company 872.74M 19 15.72 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Halliburton Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Halliburton Company is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Halliburton Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halliburton Company 0 1 5 2.83 Industry Average 3.00 1.43 1.81 2.53

$27 is the consensus price target of Halliburton Company, with a potential upside of 45.47%. As a group, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies have a potential upside of 46.75%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results shown earlier is that Halliburton Company is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Halliburton Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halliburton Company -3.32% 0.22% -16.64% -27.15% -45.61% -13.47% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Halliburton Company has -13.47% weaker performance while Halliburton Company’s competitors have 36.00% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Halliburton Company has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Halliburton Company’s peers Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 1.99 Quick Ratio. Halliburton Company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Halliburton Company.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.32 shows that Halliburton Company is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Halliburton Company’s rivals are 72.21% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.72 beta.

Dividends

Halliburton Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Halliburton Company’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services. In addition, this segment offers oilfield production and completion chemicals and services; electrical submersible pumps and progressive cavity pumps; and installation, maintenance, repair, and testing services. The companyÂ’s Drilling and Evaluation segment provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; and drilling systems and services. It also offers wireline and perforating services, including open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline services; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. In addition, this segment offers integrated exploration, drilling, and production software, as well as related professional and data management services; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and oilfield project management and integrated solutions. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.