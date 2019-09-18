Halliburton Company (HAL) Analysts See $0.37 EPS; LEROY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA ORDINARY SHARES (LYSFF) Shorts Raised By 38.21%

Analysts expect Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report $0.37 EPS on October, 21 before the open.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 26.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. HAL’s profit would be $324.10M giving it 14.21 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Halliburton Company’s analysts see 5.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.49% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $21.03. About 18.87 million shares traded or 31.18% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million

LEROY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LYSFF) had an increase of 38.21% in short interest. LYSFF's SI was 257,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 38.21% from 186,600 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 860 days are for LEROY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LYSFF)'s short sellers to cover LYSFF's short positions. It closed at $6.31 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Leroy Seafood Group ASA (OTCMKTS:LYSFF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salmon: It’s What’s For Dinner – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Focus On Europe – Ingenico: The Panic Reaction After The Profit Warning Was Unwarranted – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Leroy Seafood Group ASA ADR 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2018 was also an interesting one.

LerÃ¸y Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, smoked and marinated, and M.A.P. seafood products in Norway. The company has market cap of $3.71 billion. It operates through four divisions: Farming, Wild Catch and Whitefish, Value-Added Processing, and Sales & Distribution. It has a 9.87 P/E ratio. The firm offers whole and processed salmon, whitefish, trout, shellfish, pelagic fish, and sushi fish products under various brands.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $154,800 activity. $154,800 worth of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) was bought by Albrecht William E.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.42 billion. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It has a 13.86 P/E ratio. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion services and products, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services.

Among 6 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Halliburton has $3600 highest and $2300 lowest target. $27’s average target is 28.39% above currents $21.03 stock price. Halliburton had 12 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, September 16 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HAL in report on Tuesday, July 23 with “Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 6 by Citigroup.