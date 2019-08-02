Halliburton Company Com (HAL) Shareholder First Merchants Raised Its Holding by $738,920 as Share Value Declined; Comerica Bank Upped Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Stake by $1.94 Million

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Halliburton Company Com (HAL) by 136.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 25,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 44,084 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 18,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Company Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 6.93 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) by 199.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 102,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 153,050 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 51,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $12.82. About 1.96 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Deal Expected to Close Mid-Year; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED FAIR VALUE OF JV IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $600 MLN; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – NO CASH WILL BE EXCHANGED BETWEEN PARTIES AS PART OF DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Tire Unit Volumes 39M, Down 2.5%; 25/04/2018 – GT SEES 2018 CAPEX ~$1B, RESTRUCTURING PAYMENTS ~200M: SLIDES; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281560 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER BEAUMONT CHEMICAL PLANT; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.: $40M of Start-up Costs Related to TireHub Joint Venture to Be Split Equally With Bridgestone; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY’S SHARE OF TIREHUB’S NET INCOME (LOSS) WILL BE RECORDED IN AMERICAS REGION’S SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Expects Deal to Be Accretive to Earnings Beginning in 2019

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 4,506 shares to 61,217 shares, valued at $7.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 14,290 shares to 308,195 shares, valued at $33.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 111,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,040 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Sm Cap 600 Growth (IJT).