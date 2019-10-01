Halliburton Co Hldg (HAL) Holder Glynn Capital Management Increased Stake; Aristotle Capital Management Increased Its Amgen (AMGN) Position by $6.87 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co Hldg (HAL) by 47.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 16,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 51,993 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, up from 35,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co Hldg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.61. About 5.61M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES ITS CAPITAL SPENDING AT $2 BILLION FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 37,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2.55 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $469.06M, up from 2.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $193.18. About 1.07M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients; 29/03/2018 – FDA expands use of Amgen leukemia drug Blincyto to patients with relapse risk; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amgen: Otezla Brings Growth At A Reasonable Price – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Cancer Results to Watch at This Weekendâ€™s European Society of Medical Oncology Congress – The Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: PhaseBio Leaps On Trial Results, Pacira Set To Join SmallCap 600 Index, Positive Readout For Amgen’s Blood Cancer Drug – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen To Webcast Investor Call At IASLC 2019 World Conference on Lung Cancer – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kempen Cap Nv owns 9,340 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Yhb Invest Advsrs Inc owns 49,559 shares. Private Asset Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 3,269 shares. Lifeplan Financial owns 32 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spinnaker Trust invested in 9,983 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Delta Ltd Liability owns 14,055 shares. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 318,819 shares. Dumont And Blake Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 1.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 13,577 shares. Stewart & Patten Company invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). The Massachusetts-based Penobscot Inv Mgmt Co has invested 1.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Co holds 1,912 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 2.59% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Field And Main National Bank holds 0.78% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 4,638 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd reported 19,420 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 8,514 shares.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $17.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 161,412 shares to 5.79 million shares, valued at $351.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 13,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,539 shares, and cut its stake in Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Se.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Beat: Halliburton Pulls Back as Crude Oil Prices Fall – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Halliburton, Exxon Mobil and American Airlines – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Halliburton tops estimates on strong international demand – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PTTEP Selects Halliburton for Digital Transformation Contract – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street accumulated 41.09 million shares. Cambridge Invest has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 0.21% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 171,251 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A reported 3,200 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest invested in 3,240 shares. Asset Mgmt One Co Limited holds 0.05% or 456,523 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Co stated it has 30,241 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Corp stated it has 124,644 shares. New York-based Virtu Fin Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Macroview Invest Limited Company stated it has 168 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Holderness Investments owns 0.29% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 28,403 shares. Washington National Bank reported 0.39% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). New York-based Qs Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Bridgeway Mgmt reported 86,600 shares. Capital Research Global has invested 0.23% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).