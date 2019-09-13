Halliburton Co (HAL) Valuation Declined While Eaton Vance Management Trimmed Stake by $25.95 Million; Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cut Its Stifel Finl (SF) Holding by $1.08 Million as Shares Rose

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 18,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% . The institutional investor held 103,369 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.11M, down from 121,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $58.79. About 200,871 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 48.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.22M, down from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $20.32. About 7.60 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.02M for 13.73 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $154,800 activity.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $45.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 9,804 shares to 59,393 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 3,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,454 shares, and has risen its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Kansas-based Waddell & Reed Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Parkside Commercial Bank And invested in 1,296 shares. The Wisconsin-based Skylands Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Hbk Invests Lp holds 272,227 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 149,115 were accumulated by Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership. Mackenzie Corp has 0.07% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Mirae Asset Glob Ltd holds 69,230 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Crestwood Advisors Group Incorporated Llc has 0.03% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 30,694 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 226,187 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Guggenheim Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Orrstown Finance accumulated 305 shares. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo owns 0.01% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 13,692 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated holds 3.74 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold SF shares while 82 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 58.28 million shares or 1.65% less from 59.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Graham & Advisors LP accumulated 102,130 shares. Goldman Sachs has 0.03% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Ftb Advsr invested 0.01% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,912 shares. Shell Asset Communication invested 0.01% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Teton Advsrs invested in 0.11% or 18,532 shares. 105,918 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 7,502 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt holds 310,923 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Va reported 0.17% stake. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.03% stake. American Gru reported 180,853 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 0.04% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 4,000 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd reported 12,588 shares stake.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $308.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 1,962 shares to 44,657 shares, valued at $8.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 1,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).

Analysts await Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SF’s profit will be $99.54 million for 10.21 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Stifel Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

