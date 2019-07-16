Halliburton Co. (HAL) Valuation Declined While Armstrong Shaw Associates Boosted by $1.30 Million Its Holding; Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stock Declined While Conning Upped Position by $393,622

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 82.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 44,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,106 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 54,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.46. About 12.01 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/05/2018 – ARAMCO AWARDS HALLIBURTON CONTRACT FOR UNCONVENTIONAL GAS PROJ; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Completion/Production Rev $3.81B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues

Conning Inc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 9,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 213,982 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, up from 204,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 3.17 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Leadership Appointments to Support New Structure; 10/03/2018 – Mansion Global: ADM, Bunge Takeover Talks Have Stalled; 20/04/2018 – ADM, Bunge Merger Talks Are Said to Have Ended Without Agreement; 19/03/2018 – ADM Reorganizes as Agricultural Trading Battles Low Profits; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Applauds Nomination of Vice Adm. Karl Schultz as the 26th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard; 16/05/2018 – ADM MAY LOOK AT EXPANDING CORN PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN SOUTH AMERICA -CFO; 01/05/2018 – ADM REPORTS 1Q EARNINGS OF $0.70/SHR, $0.68/SHR ON AN ADJUSTED; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. SORGHUM FLEET MAKES U-TURN HOURS AFTER CHINA RETALIATES AGAINST U.S. TARIFFS – REUTERS SHIPPING DATA; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q EPS 70c; 22/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPACT OF RECENT COMMODITY PRICE VOLATILITY AND AN EVENTUAL TRADE DEAL WILL BE A NET NEUTRAL FOR BUNGE, ADM AND CARGILL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 800 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Ameritas Partners stated it has 0.06% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 4,885 are owned by Carroll Fin Assocs Inc. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 1,930 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 1.01 million shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 17,736 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 2.75M shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Co accumulated 75,031 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 2,524 were reported by Ftb. New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.09% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Moody Bancorp Trust Division, Texas-based fund reported 100 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited accumulated 16.39M shares or 1.21% of the stock.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 23,574 shares to 598,550 shares, valued at $48.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 12,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,880 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.77 million activity. LUCIANO JUAN R bought 23,657 shares worth $1.00M. Felsinger Donald E also bought $2.51 million worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares.