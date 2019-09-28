Halliburton Co (HAL) Stock Price Declined While Aristotle Capital Management Boosted Its Position; United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Decreased Position as Share Value Rose

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 97,153 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03M, down from 100,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 2.04 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit; 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 25/05/2018 – Go-Jek Says More Focused on Local Tie-Ups Than an IPO (Correct); 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 26/03/2018 – MOST KWAI CHUNG UPS HK RETAIL ALLOCATION BY 27M TO 33.75M SHRS; 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1; 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 295,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 8.69M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.60 million, up from 8.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 13.96 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Wrote Down All of Remaining Investment in Venezuela During 1Q; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $154,800 activity.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $17.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.82M shares to 12,968 shares, valued at $699,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 46,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.01M shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office invested 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Iat Reinsurance Com Limited owns 159,500 shares. Fruth Investment Management holds 0.08% or 9,361 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.13% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Hanson Mcclain reported 1,788 shares stake. Highland Cap Limited Com accumulated 32,343 shares. Qci Asset Inc reported 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 1.37M were reported by Gabelli Funds Llc. British Columbia Inv Management, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 182,991 shares. Cwm Limited reported 48,204 shares. Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 4,300 shares. Mirae Asset invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.09% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Alexandria Cap Ltd Company invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aull & Monroe Inv Management Corp invested in 17,576 shares or 0.96% of the stock. 1.02M are owned by Principal Group. Capstone Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 46,720 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd stated it has 0.13% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc owns 93,486 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management owns 2,654 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Alberta Mgmt Corp reported 72,000 shares stake. Moreover, Princeton Strategies Group Inc Ltd has 0.07% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,585 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications holds 2.84M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust reported 4,670 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Cleararc Cap reported 10,389 shares. Rmb Cap Lc holds 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 5,031 shares. 4,480 are owned by S&Co Inc. Highvista Strategies Lc owns 2,700 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 2.24M shares.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $962.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,968 shares to 354,593 shares, valued at $47.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).