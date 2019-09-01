Halliburton Co. (HAL) Stock Declined While Salem Capital Management Increased Stake by $1.01 Million; Richmond Hill Investments Has Lowered Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position by $6.14 Million as Share Value Rose

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 306,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43 million, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 13.76M shares traded or 2.13% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 22/05/2018 – British Columbia says it is not delaying Canadian pipeline expansion; 09/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WILL BE BUILT, SAYS HOPES BC GOVERNMENT WILL STOP OBSTRUCTING IT; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA AG SAYS GOVT. WILL BE FILING REFERENCE CASE ON JURISDICTION REGARDING KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WITHIN 10 WORKING DAYS; 29/05/2018 – CKNW: #BREAKING: Federal Finance Minster @Bill_Morneau says federal government has reached agreement with #KinderMorgan…; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Threatens to Halt Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS “SEEKS CLARITY ON PATH FORWARD, SHAREHOLDER PROTECTION ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT”; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS BRITISH COLUMBIA HAS UNDERTAKEN STRATEGY OF “INJECTING UNCERTAINTY” INTO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be flying back to Canada from Peru this weekend for a joint; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS TOLD PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT OTTAWA IS LOOKING AT LEGISLATIVE OPTIONS OVER PIPELINE CRISIS; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 43.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 34,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 115,825 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 80,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.84. About 12.16M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flippin Bruce Porter, a Virginia-based fund reported 76,876 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Co holds 13,002 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership owns 67,003 shares. First Allied Advisory Services accumulated 10,933 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Acg Wealth has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Counselors reported 139,245 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.99% or 1.60 million shares. Oakworth reported 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has 0.13% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 4.65 million shares. 4,300 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance. Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.16% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0.16% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Telemus Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 9,452 shares. Cna Financial Corporation stated it has 99,076 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings.

