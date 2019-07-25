Halliburton Co (HAL) Stake Raised by Capital International Investors; Cadence Bank Na Decreased Stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by $1.34 Million

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 0.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 24,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10.80 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $316.53 million, up from 10.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 12.28M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by 17.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 9,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,988 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, down from 55,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $131.12. About 8.62M shares traded or 19.55% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.96M shares to 24.66 million shares, valued at $1.99 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 2.92 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc A Adr.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

