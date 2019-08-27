Halliburton Co. (HAL) Stake Held by Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 82.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 44,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 99,106 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 54,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.61. About 735,309 shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 27/05/2018 – ARAMCO AWARDS HALLIBURTON CONTRACT FOR UNCONVENTIONAL GAS PROJ; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Down Entire Venezuelan Oil-Services Business; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 265,767 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27 million, up from 250,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 327,172 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8,948 shares to 253,255 shares, valued at $24.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway A (BRKA) by 2 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

