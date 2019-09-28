Halliburton Co (HAL) Stake Has Lifted by Hbk Investments L P; Ii Vi (IIVI) Shareholder Tig Advisors Has Increased Position by $2.63 Million as Valuation Rose

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 130.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 72,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 128,848 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71M, up from 55,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 1.07M shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION PRICE INCLUDES ACQUISITION OF COADNA’S APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN IN CASH; 14/05/2018 – II-VI Names Enrico Digirolamo to Board; 08/03/2018 II-VI Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter Interconnects; 30/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 3RD CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 12/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 15/05/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 19/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC llVl.O : DEUTSCHE BANK INITIATES WITH BUY, $56 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q Rev $295M-$305M; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q EPS 37c-EPS 43c

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 950.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 246,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 272,227 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.19M, up from 25,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 13.96 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 27/05/2018 – ARAMCO AWARDS HALLIBURTON CONTRACT FOR UNCONVENTIONAL GAS PROJ; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Oil Rivals Recruit (Correct); 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $493,496 activity.

Tig Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 28,958 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold IIVI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.44 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Georgia-based Synovus Financial has invested 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 750,026 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whittier Tru holds 0.16% or 147,200 shares. Thompson Inv Mngmt owns 116,720 shares. S Squared Technologies Limited Liability Company reported 82,200 shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd holds 0.13% or 1.88 million shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 18,800 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The has 0% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). York Capital Mgmt Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 164,181 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Lc owns 14,609 shares. Gp One Trading LP invested 0% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Fifth Third Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 860 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 31,400 shares stake. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Llc accumulated 160,143 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $154,800 activity.

