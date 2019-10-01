Halliburton Co (HAL) Stake Has Boosted by Harris Associates L P; Springowl Associates Has Trimmed Cbs New (CBS) Stake by $490,000; Market Value Rose

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 14.99M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $340.98M, up from 13.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 9.70 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Wrote Down All of Remaining Investment in Venezuela During 1Q; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL)

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 2.72 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 15/05/2018 – Netanyahu again defends response to Gaza protests, blames Hamas -CBS; 14/05/2018 – HEDGE accordingly : Weekly News Roundup | Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal –; 14/05/2018 – MORE: CBS sues its controlling shareholder National Amusements, alleging breach of fiduciary duty, as it explores a deal with Viacom which is also controlled by the Redstone family’s firm; 09/04/2018 – Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 12/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is facing off against Les Moonves in a battle to run CBS-Viacom:; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Shari Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger without Les Moonves; 14/05/2018 – Redstones’ National Amusements Says It’s Outraged by CBS Lawsuit -Statement; 13/04/2018 – Dealbook: The Redstones’ Voting Power Leave Moonves, CBS Few Options: DealBook Briefing; 04/04/2018 – CBS below-market bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; Viacom planning counteroffer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Llc reported 0.05% stake. Junto Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 303,579 shares. Primecap Management Ca owns 350,000 shares. E&G Advsr LP reported 13,028 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 59,908 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial reported 354,885 shares stake. Captrust Advsr owns 778 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt owns 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Holt Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Prtnrs Lp has 0.3% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 21,450 shares. Palouse Management, Washington-based fund reported 71,161 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 3,823 shares. Cibc Ww, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13,686 shares. Sound Shore Mngmt Ct has invested 3.67% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 5,495 shares stake. Fmr Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Springowl Associates Llc, which manages about $281.30M and $73.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 10,500 shares to 23,571 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “The Unknown Media Giant Taking The World By Storm – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why CBS Stock Gave Up 18% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “T-Mobile has a plan B if it doesn’t merge with Sprint – Kansas City Business Journal” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “There’s A Lot To Like About CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $504.30 million for 7.53 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Declines Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Assessing Halliburton’s Value – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Barclays Downgrades Halliburton (HAL) to Equalweight – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Halliburton Company (HAL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Doheny Asset Ca has invested 0.32% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). First Merchants owns 17,138 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Boltwood Management holds 0.16% or 11,255 shares in its portfolio. Ckw Fincl accumulated 1,500 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 132,029 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Tru Fund accumulated 18,226 shares. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has 0.01% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Grp Inc invested 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc accumulated 66.26 million shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 17,667 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Ltd accumulated 34 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 171,591 shares. D E Shaw Com owns 0.07% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 2.31 million shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp owns 315,586 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 168,547 shares.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 8.13M shares to 24.91M shares, valued at $660.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 77,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.56M shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).