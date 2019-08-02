Halliburton Co (HAL) Shareholder Hightower Advisors Decreased Holding; Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Shareholder Blume Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $4.31 Million as Shares Rose

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 158,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 61,693 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 220,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.83% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $21.66. About 16.06M shares traded or 19.60% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adjusted Operating Income Was $619 Million; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) by 99.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 86,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35,000, down from 86,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.86. About 1.17M shares traded or 26.63% up from the average. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS COME TO CONCLUSION RANGER DIRECT LENDING SHAREHOLDERS’ INTERESTS ARE BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN CO, RETURNING CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Oaktree Capital Prop Perpetual Pref Units ‘BBB’; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP – NEW PRESENTATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES BEGINNING WITH QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 DOES NOT IMPACT ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT WIND-DOWN REPRESENTS CLEAR BEST OPTION FOR SHAREHOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE REPORTS SOME CHANGES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES FOR 1Q; 26/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC – QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME $0.78 PER UNIT; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO; 10/05/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group, LLC Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Series A Preferred Units; 11/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Says India May Be Growth Engine in 3-5 Years; 24/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 19,301 shares to 78,974 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 41,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.10M for 14.64 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $110.41 million for 18.70 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

