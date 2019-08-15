Halliburton Co (HAL) Shareholder Harris Associates LP Has Boosted Its Holding by $24.35 Million; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holder Korea Investment Has Lowered Holding by $3.23 Million

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 839,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 13.50M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395.54M, up from 12.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.90% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.33. About 18.04M shares traded or 30.01% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 18.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 70,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 313,997 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.63 million, down from 384,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $49.77. About 2.00M shares traded or 43.32% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys Into Macquarie Infrastructure; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AAA TO BROOKFIELD, Wl’S GO BONDS; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Unsolicited Takeover Offer From Brookfield; 21/05/2018 – Australia’s Healthscope denies access to Brookfield, BGH Capital

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 5,553 shares to 302,800 shares, valued at $74.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 294,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 254,814 shares to 2.09 million shares, valued at $85.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Under Armour Inc by 375,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.99M shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.08% or 33,550 shares. Rockland Trust Co holds 0.04% or 13,890 shares. Moreover, Regent Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.2% or 9,560 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 143,714 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa invested in 0.14% or 570,674 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 2.47M shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.02% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 29,114 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 868,075 shares. Bluemountain Lc, New York-based fund reported 20,447 shares. Ent Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Prelude Cap Ltd owns 4,070 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Covington Cap Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. 69,800 were reported by Assets Inv Management Llc. New York-based Delta Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.02% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).