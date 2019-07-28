Halliburton Co (HAL) Shareholder Calamos Advisors Cut Its Stake by $1.25 Million as Share Value Declined; Valmont Inds (VMI) Shareholder Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Lowered Stake as Share Price Declined

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 3,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,343 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 15,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $138.58. About 132,798 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has declined 15.79% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 11.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 42,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 338,861 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.93 million, down from 381,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 6.55 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Down Entire Venezuelan Oil-Services Business; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 265,796 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $119.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 31,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc (Call).

