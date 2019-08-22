Halliburton Co (HAL) Shareholder Cacti Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $19.08 Million as Shares Declined; Bollard Group Has Boosted Holding in Us Bancorp Del (USB) as Shares Rose

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 94.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 657,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 36,245 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 694,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 10.44M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton’s Frack-Tech Fight Moves to U.S. Navy’s Spy Patents; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 25,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 228,198 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00M, up from 202,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $51.86. About 3.17M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.46% or 8.39M shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 28,585 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 20,447 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 47,132 shares. Regent Invest Management Ltd Com reported 10,705 shares stake. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has 362,449 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Overbrook Mngmt Corporation reported 23,464 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited reported 13,018 shares. The Switzerland-based Banque Pictet Cie Sa has invested 0.13% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.03% or 218,327 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt invested in 12,232 shares. Dodge Cox holds 0.69% or 28.66 million shares in its portfolio. Washington Comml Bank owns 99,692 shares. Lathrop Invest Mngmt stated it has 9,194 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Oakworth stated it has 1,662 shares.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.09M for 12.57 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 15,829 shares to 470,521 shares, valued at $25.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger And Anderson has 0.38% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Payden And Rygel has invested 1.61% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Reik & Comm Ltd Llc reported 766,270 shares stake. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Limited Co has 0.07% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). American Interest Gp accumulated 672,551 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Com, Texas-based fund reported 24.69M shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 11,820 shares. 12,511 are owned by Opus Cap Limited Liability Corp. 126,064 were reported by Cambridge Invest Advsr. Moreover, Jefferies Limited Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 27,725 shares. Moreover, First Business Financial Svcs has 0.05% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Richard Bernstein Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 108,223 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1832 Asset Mgmt LP has 0.06% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 388,367 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability accumulated 105,426 shares.

