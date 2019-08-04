Halliburton Co (HAL) Shareholder Bollard Group Has Raised Position by $864,084 as Share Price Declined; Clarkston Capital Partners Increases Stake in General Electric Co (GE)

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 26.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 29,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 140,379 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11 million, up from 110,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 13.62 million shares traded or 0.34% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 463,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 5.33M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.26 million, up from 4.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 63.65M shares traded or 26.40% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE REVENUES WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 74% REPORTED AND DOWN 14% ORGANIC; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – INCREASING APPETITE FOR LNG, AND LACK OF RECENT PROJECT FIDS POINTS TO LNG SUPPLY-DEMAND BALANCE TIGHTENING; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 18/04/2018 – General Electric Co expected to post earnings of 11 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA-EXEMPTED SHOP FLOOR EMPLOYEES AT SHAHABAD FACTORY FROM WORK DUE TO STEADY DECLINE OF ORDERS; CO WILL PAY FULL WAGES DURING THIS PERIOD; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Operating Profit $2.745B, Up 15%; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Free Cash Flows Negative $1.68B; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,057 shares to 347,099 shares, valued at $40.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

