Halliburton Co (HAL) Shareholder Bollard Group Boosted Stake by $864,084; Pioneer Investment Management Position in 2U (TWOU) Decreased as Stock Declined

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 26.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 29,796 shares as the company's stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 140,379 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, up from 110,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 6.55 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc analyzed 38,700 shares as the company's stock declined 38.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 207,605 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.71M, down from 246,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $35.57. About 852,204 shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 56.18% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.61% the S&P500.

Analysts await 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.59 earnings per share, down 59.46% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.31 actual earnings per share reported by 2U, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.32% negative EPS growth.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 55,162 shares to 62,546 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 34,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,553 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

More notable recent 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Earnings Preview: 2U (TWOU) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq" on July 23, 2019