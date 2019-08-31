Halliburton Co (HAL) Shareholder Bluemountain Capital Management Cut Its Holding as Stock Declined; Eaton Plc (ETN) Holder Optimum Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Price Rose

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 32.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 4,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 9,739 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 14,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.72. About 2.62 million shares traded or 12.98% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 19,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 20,447 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $599,000, down from 39,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.84. About 11.93 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 27/05/2018 – ARAMCO AWARDS HALLIBURTON CONTRACT FOR UNCONVENTIONAL GAS PROJ

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 38,836 shares to 129,420 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 12,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Investment Mgmt Com owns 58,745 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. North Carolina-based Atria Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives accumulated 19,208 shares. Franklin reported 24,705 shares. Seatown Pte Limited holds 1.14% or 120,000 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested in 884,872 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Stonebridge Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.45% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Matrix Asset Inc has invested 4.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Ftb Advsrs stated it has 56,701 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Denali Advsrs holds 1.72% or 142,378 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Gru Llp invested 0.32% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.08% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 1.16M shares. Community Comml Bank Na invested in 0.01% or 773 shares. Caprock Group, Idaho-based fund reported 9,560 shares. Pictet Asset Limited holds 0.14% or 786,249 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $314.83M for 12.73 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 68,585 shares to 91,245 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 67,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Tegna Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet And Cie holds 226,953 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Llc reported 3.83 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 47,132 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 7,185 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com invested in 58,797 shares. General Incorporated invested in 460,000 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Regions Finance Corporation owns 72,074 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation reported 16,300 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 15,720 shares. 200,000 are owned by Telemark Asset Mgmt Lc. Eagle Advisors Ltd Llc reported 9,555 shares stake. Texas Yale Cap owns 0.04% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 31,840 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.05% or 8,448 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 23.29M shares. Insight 2811 has 0.19% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).