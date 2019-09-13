Halliburton Co (HAL) Shareholder Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Raised Stake by $2.07 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Regions Finl New (RF) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Ejf Capital Increased Its Holding

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 29.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 94,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 407,749 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.27M, up from 313,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 7.28M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton’s Frack-Tech Fight Moves to U.S. Navy’s Spy Patents; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 97.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 539,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.29 million, up from 550,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.35. About 7.00 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 12/04/2018 – Regions Financial Makes Equity Investment In Lender Price; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL; 21/03/2018 – Regions Financial: Regions Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN AFTER-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS

