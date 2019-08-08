Halliburton Co (HAL) Share Price Declined While American Assets Investment Management Has Boosted Position; As Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stock Price Declined, Holder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Boosted Position

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 1387.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 28,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 30,338 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, up from 2,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $149.02. About 1.36 million shares traded or 0.11% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 40.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 69,800 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 49,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $19.65. About 16.47 million shares traded or 19.42% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,224 are held by Eagle Ridge Inv. Moreover, First Interstate Bank & Trust has 0.32% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Paragon Management invested 0.19% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Homrich And Berg reported 0.04% stake. 6,749 are held by Canandaigua National Bank And Tru Company. Advisory Alpha Ltd Co owns 390 shares. Community National Bank Na holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 24,742 shares. Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 6,927 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mngmt holds 2.92% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 68,954 shares. Aimz Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.03% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). First Business Financial Inc holds 1,587 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Communication, a New York-based fund reported 5.42 million shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Lc reported 80 shares. Principal Group Inc Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 442,770 shares. Headinvest Ltd Co owns 1,860 shares.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $922.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43,219 shares to 405,455 shares, valued at $47.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561,139 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

