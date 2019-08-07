Halliburton Co (HAL) Position Has Boosted by Sanders Capital Llc; Dominion Resources (D) Stock Declined While Kingfisher Capital Has Boosted by $317,604 Its Stake

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $74.43. About 3.71 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 1.64 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 23.16M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747.98 million, up from 21.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $19.65. About 15.76 million shares traded or 15.06% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82 million and $156.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tealwood Asset Mgmt reported 45,268 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Salem Investment Counselors invested in 9,436 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Holt Capital Ltd Liability Dba Holt Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 4,430 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York invested in 0.01% or 1,988 shares. 19,700 are held by Cushing Asset Management L P. Qs Investors Ltd Com holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 358,706 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 401 shares. First Midwest Bank Division holds 15,594 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation invested in 541,959 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Windward Cap Ca has 0.3% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 31,098 shares. Beese Fulmer Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 45,947 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 16,828 shares. 45,391 were accumulated by Albion Gru Ut. 13,646 were accumulated by Ntv Asset Lc. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management has invested 0.13% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

