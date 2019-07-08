Halliburton Co (HAL) Position Boosted by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp; As Fiserv (FISV) Share Price Rose, Callahan Advisors Has Decreased Its Position

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 23,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 374,824 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98 million, up from 351,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 10.98 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Down Entire Venezuelan Oil-Services Business; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 25.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 7,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 29,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $93.61. About 2.06 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Azure Pwr Global Ltd by 185,968 shares to 360,527 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextdecade Corp by 567,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 959,787 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.74M for 28.89 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 13,492 shares to 47,630 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc Adr (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).