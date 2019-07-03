Halliburton Co (HAL) Market Valuation Declined While Calamos Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $1.25 Million; New Jersey Res (NJR) Stake Has Raised by Jennison Associates Llc

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 11.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 42,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 338,861 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.93 million, down from 381,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 6.15 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in New Jersey Res (NJR) by 68.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 13,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,198 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 19,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in New Jersey Res for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $50.02. About 165,325 shares traded. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 13.95% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NJR CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES – “ARE TAKING A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF OUR REMAINING WIND ASSETS” (CORRECTS; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY NET FINANCIAL EARNINGS $142.1 MLN VS $104.1 MLN; 19/03/2018 – NJR Clean Energy Ventures Announces Sale of Two Dot Wind Farm; 29/03/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to Recover Costs for Infrastructure Programs; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources Backs FY18 Net Financial Earnings Guidance of $2.55-$2.65/Share; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES REAFFIRMS YR NFE FORECAST; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Rev $1.02B; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Recognized for Exceptional Dedication to the Environment

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 2.23 million shares to 104.60 million shares, valued at $115.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (Put) by 26,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on July, 22 before the open. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HAL’s profit will be $253.46M for 19.69 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.09% EPS growth.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $75,120 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Den Berg Mngmt I invested in 1.18% or 292,357 shares. Welch Forbes Lc reported 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 0.08% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 6,176 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 0.01% or 2,202 shares in its portfolio. Laurion Cap Mgmt Lp accumulated 249,669 shares. British Columbia Corp holds 244,571 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advisors holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 35,000 shares. 124,480 are owned by Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company. Farmers National Bank holds 0.01% or 785 shares. Moreover, Moors & Cabot has 0.12% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 63,832 shares. Rampart Investment Limited holds 0.03% or 7,898 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 23.29 million shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl invested in 0.1% or 1.88 million shares. First Dallas Securities Incorporated reported 7,296 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 67,675 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $73.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) by 43,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $90,170 activity.