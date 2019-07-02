Halliburton Co (HAL) Holding Maintained by Edge Wealth Management Llc; Calamos Advisors Has Increased Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $614,164

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 925.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 154,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 171,551 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 16,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $22.61. About 12.52 million shares traded or 4.80% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Wrote Down All of Remaining Investment in Venezuela During 1Q; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 11,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.26 million, up from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.85. About 16.42 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 457,677 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $311.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 95,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,971 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Another Dot-Bomb in Cisco Stock? – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Live 2019 to Kick Off in San Diego Next Week – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco Continues To Shine – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 12,911 shares to 103,351 shares, valued at $10.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co The (NYSE:SO) by 250,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 495 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD).

