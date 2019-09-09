Halliburton Co (HAL) Holder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Increased Its Position by $2.34 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Intrexon (XON) Share Price Rose, First Washington Has Raised Its Stake

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 99.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 274,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The institutional investor held 548,863 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 274,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 731,798 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 29/03/2018 – ACTOBIO THERAPEUTICS SAYS “SOON WILL START CLINICAL TRIALS” WITH AG019 “IN ASSOCIATION WITH SPECIALIZED INSTITUTES IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA”; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss $42M; 11/05/2018 – Intrexon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Oxitec Launches Field Trial in Brazil for Next Generation Addition to Friendly™ Mosquitoes Platform; 21/05/2018 – Precigen Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Study of INXN-4001; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q REV. $43.8M, EST. $60.9M; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 23/05/2018 – The Cayman Government and Oxitec Launch Innovative Pilot to Suppress Aedes aegypti; 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – EXISTENCE OF ENZYME IS ESSENTIAL TO INCREASE RATE OF FINAL STEP IN THEBAINE SYNTHESIS

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 123.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 83,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 151,244 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 67,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 10.92 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES ITS CAPITAL SPENDING AT $2 BILLION FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $441.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,950 shares to 86,652 shares, valued at $7.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,386 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vericel Corp by 19,542 shares to 488,133 shares, valued at $8.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,845 shares, and cut its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).