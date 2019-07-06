Halliburton Co (HAL) Holder Trexquant Investment LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.63 Million as Share Price Declined; As Huntington Bancshares Com (HBAN) Shares Declined, Holder Beese Fulmer Investment Management Lowered Its Holding by $405,924

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 71.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 90,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,570 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 127,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 7.46 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Down Entire Venezuelan Oil-Services Business; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (HBAN) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 33,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 395,608 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, down from 429,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 6.95M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $334.85M for 10.88 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on July, 22 before the open. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HAL’s profit will be $253.46 million for 19.85 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.09% EPS growth.