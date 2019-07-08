Halliburton Co. (HAL) Holder Tower Bridge Advisors Has Lowered Its Position; Bb&T (BBT) Share Value Declined While Westover Capital Advisors Increased Its Holding

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 11,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 153,630 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 billion, down from 165,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 8.45M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 362.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 38,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,031 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 10,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $49.94. About 3.30M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 69,443 shares to 168,557 shares, valued at $8.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Invest owns 6,389 shares. Asset Mngmt reported 10,180 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. New York-based Cullen Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Ellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 6,500 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hyman Charles D stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 1.43 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 2.96M shares. Raymond James & Assocs, Florida-based fund reported 2.47 million shares. Moreover, Highlander Ltd has 0.08% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 2,722 shares. Moreover, Motco has 0.4% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 86,738 shares. Moreover, Schwartz Counsel has 1% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 401,500 shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 38,503 shares. Conning Incorporated reported 868,634 shares. City Holdings Company has invested 0.68% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.03% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 188,323 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,898 were accumulated by Rampart Invest Management Communication Ltd Liability Com. Dubuque Commercial Bank & invested 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Dupont Capital Mgmt owns 25,145 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 92 shares in its portfolio. Korea Invest Corp accumulated 682,400 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund holds 17,348 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 4.73 million were accumulated by Prudential Public Ltd Co. Citadel Ltd reported 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Harris Associates Lp has 13.50M shares. Ftb reported 1,812 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 2.19 million shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 61,693 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Corecommodity Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.27% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 73,071 shares.