Halliburton Co (HAL) Holder Texas Yale Capital Lifted Its Position by $440,000; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Position in American Tower (AMT) Cut by $620,772 as Stock Value Rose

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 125.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 35,920 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $817,000, up from 15,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 5.03M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 03/04/2018 – Halliburton’s Frack-Tech Fight Moves to U.S. Navy’s Spy Patents; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in American Tower Corporation (AMT) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 3,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 20,020 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09 million, down from 23,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in American Tower Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $226.09. About 417,300 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Oilfield Services Stocks Slumped in August – Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Halliburton, Exxon Mobil and American Airlines – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Barclays Downgrades Halliburton (HAL) to Equalweight – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Halliburton sees downside Q3 guidance as activity slows – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9,031 shares to 22,995 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index F (IJH) by 7,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

