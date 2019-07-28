Halliburton Co (HAL) Holder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Cut Stake; Moon Capital Management Increases Stake in Cincinnati Finl (CINF)

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 45 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,508 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $559.01M, up from 6,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $107.83. About 538,960 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 36.65% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.46M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.21M, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 6.55M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Down Entire Venezuelan Oil-Services Business; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Completion/Production Rev $3.81B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Ltd Liability Company invested in 2,699 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Schulhoff And invested 2.83% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Texas-based Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.03% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). State Street holds 9.34M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Calamos Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 6,825 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr has 0.04% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). First Hawaiian Bancshares invested 0% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Proshare Advsr Llc reported 953,578 shares. Advisor Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). California Employees Retirement invested in 960,891 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas holds 4,957 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 62 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsr Ltd Company holds 22,297 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF).

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 85 shares to 10,419 shares, valued at $1.68 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,494 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,649 were reported by Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Com Limited. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 9,312 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 130,273 shares. Department Mb Finance Commercial Bank N A, a Illinois-based fund reported 142,308 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability accumulated 9,099 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Franklin Resources invested 0.19% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Fayez Sarofim And Company invested 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 1,518 shares. Regent Management Ltd Com reported 0.1% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.04% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 1.89 million shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.11% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Optimum Inv holds 5,220 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. California-based Brandes Prtn Lp has invested 0.1% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Tompkins has invested 0.06% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 7,300 shares.

