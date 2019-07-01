Halliburton Co (HAL) Holder Fisher Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding by $67.61 Million as Valuation Declined; United Technologies (UTX) Position Maintained by Chesley Taft & Associates Llc

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 369.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 2.33 million shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.96 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.81 million, up from 631,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $23.32. About 5.19 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 9,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,787 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.05 million, up from 107,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $131.42. About 1.85M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Truepoint, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,170 shares. Sol Capital Commerce, Maryland-based fund reported 5,104 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma holds 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 5,432 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc holds 0.31% or 3.79M shares in its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Schmidt P J Inv has invested 0.29% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt owns 0.1% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,791 shares. Naples Global Advsrs Limited stated it has 0.35% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bank has 0.12% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hgk Asset holds 0.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,410 shares. 318,827 were accumulated by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). British Columbia Investment Mngmt holds 181,379 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Florida-based Edmp Inc has invested 3.63% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Aureus Asset Mngmt Lc owns 7,609 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 8,025 shares to 48,225 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,156 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Here are the biggest Mass. M&A tech deals that have closed in 2019 – Boston Business Journal” on June 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RAYTHEON COMPANY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation Of Merger – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Barrons.com published: “Dow Futures Point to a Rally, while United Technologies Jumps – Barron’s” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pershing Square Holdings – United Technologies – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Valuewalk.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon, UTX And Boeing Talk Military Industrial Complex – ValueWalk” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. 862 shares were sold by Bailey Robert J., worth $104,916. Another trade for 10,089 shares valued at $1.25M was made by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $112,170 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Barnett And holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 1,000 shares. Peoples Fincl Svcs reported 219 shares. First Merchants Corp has invested 0.21% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Moody State Bank Trust Division invested in 0.1% or 127,594 shares. Hodges Mgmt reported 0.06% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Aperio Grp Limited Liability stated it has 357,924 shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.66 million shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt stated it has 103,067 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Merian Glob Investors (Uk) reported 0% stake. Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 109,733 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Com accumulated 23,550 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 3.82M shares.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 57,349 shares to 790,348 shares, valued at $29.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds Inf Tech Et (VGT) by 143,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,148 shares, and cut its stake in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR).

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Halliburton: A Trader’s Perspective – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Halliburton Isn’t Out Of The Woods Yet – Seeking Alpha” published on April 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Core Laboratories: Another Leg Lower – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investors unconvinced by Halliburton price recovery claims – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.