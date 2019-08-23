Halliburton Co (HAL) Holder Energy Opportunities Capital Management Trimmed Its Position as Shares Declined; Gyroscope Capital Management Group Lifted Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Position

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 39.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 59,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 91,577 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 150,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 8.39 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES ITS CAPITAL SPENDING AT $2 BILLION FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 89.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 106,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 226,877 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.66. About 8.94M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A £7 BLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY TO CO – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Texas Southern University Partners with Comcast to Provide Xfinity On Campus to Students; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 25/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @jolingkent with a first look at a new version of @amazonecho designed for kids, including parental; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 21/05/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES THAT ACQUISITION WILL COMPLETE BEFORE END OF 2018; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 21/05/2018 – Consumers may love to hate their cable companies, but Comcast is betting its new retail stores with giant video screens and comfy couches will help strengthen its connection to customers; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Fincl Svcs Corp accumulated 349 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 2.92M shares. Legal General Grp Pcl has invested 0.09% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Fincl Counselors accumulated 139,245 shares. 61,909 were reported by One Capital Management. Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc reported 255,804 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insurance has invested 0.05% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Com holds 0.17% or 2.46M shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Whittier Company Of Nevada holds 0.01% or 5,385 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 473 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Ing Groep Nv owns 29,114 shares. Guyasuta Investment Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 10,114 shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation, New York-based fund reported 6,835 shares.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.00M for 12.11 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78 million and $43.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Halliburton Company (HAL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Energy Stocks to Sell Before Next Earnings Reports – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Halliburton Company’s (NYSE:HAL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Halliburton wins nine contracts for West Africa offshore project – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) While The Price Tanked 69% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 5,300 shares to 94,308 shares, valued at $8.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 71,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,847 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsr Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 97,088 shares. South State Corporation reported 170,045 shares. Commerce Bank & Trust invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc reported 18,148 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Violich Mngmt invested in 0.19% or 18,709 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Com owns 140,485 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Lc has invested 0.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 3.44M shares. Guggenheim Ltd Co holds 1.51M shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 7,227 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cohen Capital Mngmt reported 23,622 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Finemark Bancorp And Trust reported 178,826 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 43,418 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 908 shares.