Halliburton Co (HAL) Holder Energy Opportunities Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.71 Million; Ring Energy (REI) Share Value Declined While Daruma Capital Management Has Raised by $1.81 Million Its Holding

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 39.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 59,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,577 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, down from 150,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 6.55 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ring Energy Inc (REI) by 12.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 361,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.36 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71 million, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ring Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.41. About 894,121 shares traded or 6.20% up from the average. Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REI) has declined 70.28% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.71% the S&P500. Some Historical REI News: 08/05/2018 – Ring Energy 1Q EPS 10c; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy On Track to Drill 60 New Horizontal Wells This Year; 09/05/2018 – Peter B Cannell & Company Buys New 3.2% Position in Ring Energy; 25/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy Releases 1Q 2018 Ops Update; 08/05/2018 – Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys 1.2% of Ring Energy; 15/03/2018 Ring Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy, Inc. Releases First Quarter 2018 Operations Update; 23/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 22,561 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $24.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 23,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,141 shares, and cut its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

