Halliburton Co (HAL) Holder Dodge & Cox Has Increased Holding; As Vf (VFC) Share Value Declined, Argent Trust Company Has Lowered by $351,310 Its Position

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 2.24M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 28.66 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $839.80M, up from 26.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.88. About 2.18M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 33.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 4,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 8,190 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712,000, down from 12,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $87.65. About 337,014 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 04/05/2018 – VF Reports Results for Transition Period Ended March 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 16/04/2018 – lululemon athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 19/03/2018 – VF CORP – ENTERED INTO DEAL TO SELL NAUTICA BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP LLC

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 267,800 shares to 5.78M shares, valued at $526.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 387,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18.57M shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.61M for 16.86 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (EFA) by 6,539 shares to 65,443 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 8,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).