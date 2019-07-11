Halliburton Co (HAL) Holder Citizens & Northern Lifted Holding by $400,925; Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Holding in Idacorp (IDA) Trimmed as Share Price Rose

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 15.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 23,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,739 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62 million, down from 150,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.08. About 323,105 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 14.26% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 95.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 13,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,304 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $829,000, up from 14,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 15.32M shares traded or 23.62% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold IDA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 37.78 million shares or 5.06% less from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Co invested 0% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). 29,784 are owned by Federated Investors Inc Pa. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com Tn owns 0.03% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 2,076 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Network Limited Company has 0.01% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). New York State Teachers Retirement System, a New York-based fund reported 89,694 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Lp invested in 304 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Yale Cap has 64,304 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) or 8,600 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Lc holds 56,797 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd owns 126,739 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. The Maryland-based Profund Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 0.01% or 2,600 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.01% or 364,039 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Capital Mngmt has 348 shares.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 175,232 shares to 197,156 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 11,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Ins Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UVE).

More notable recent IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Best S&P 500 Stocks to Buy For the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About IDACORP Inc (IDA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Anymore – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.17 EPS, down 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDA’s profit will be $58.95 million for 22.24 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by IDACORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oilfield Service Trucking Carriers Crushed By Evolving Demand – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “S&P downgrades Schlumberger credit rating, lowers Halliburton outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investors unconvinced by Halliburton price recovery claims – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Halliburton (HAL) Shares Decline 13% Year to Date: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Opportunity With A Battered Energy ETF – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 59.14M shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Lp holds 0.52% or 374,824 shares. Broadview Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 11,475 shares or 0.09% of the stock. The California-based Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.29% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Assetmark reported 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Inc Ltd Liability has 9,295 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Engy Opportunities Management Ltd Liability Corp has 91,577 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 1.89M shares. Fmr Limited Liability reported 5.73 million shares. Cap Innovations Ltd Liability Co owns 7,450 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Benin owns 0.27% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 21,682 shares. Royal London Asset Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 362,449 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,031 shares.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.