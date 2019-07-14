Halliburton Co (HAL) Holder Citizens & Northern Has Increased Position by $400,925; Adelante Capital Management Has Lifted Its Equity Residential (EQR) Holding by $5.00 Million as Valuation Rose

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 66,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.71M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.63M, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $78.85. About 939,379 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500.

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 95.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 13,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,304 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $829,000, up from 14,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.75. About 11.85 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 345,742 shares to 717,735 shares, valued at $22.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 2,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,321 shares, and cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR).

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How to Invest in Housing Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Equity Residential Announces Year End Retirement of CEO, David J. Neithercut – Business Wire” on September 04, 2018. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Usatoday.com and their article: “25 companies that pay their board of directors a shocking amount – USA TODAY” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Residential Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – Business Wire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $6.71 million activity. Garechana Robert sold $49,610 worth of stock. 50,000 shares were sold by NEITHERCUT DAVID J, worth $3.68 million on Friday, February 8. On Friday, February 8 GEORGE ALAN W sold $1.84 million worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 25,000 shares. Altshuler Barry sold $99,725 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Tuesday, February 5. Brackenridge Alexander sold $144,641 worth of stock or 2,003 shares. Shares for $67,302 were sold by Kaufman Ian on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il holds 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 18,458 shares. Glovista Invs Ltd has invested 0.07% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.12% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Credit Suisse Ag reported 970,883 shares. Duncker Streett And Inc has 0.03% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). California-based Adelante Limited Liability Company has invested 6.31% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.09% or 469,020 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus stated it has 713,063 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Moreover, Korea Inv has 0.07% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 217,063 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.11% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Strs Ohio has 0.21% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 623,426 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Nomura Hldg has invested 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Utd Automobile Association has 315,950 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.