Halliburton Co (HAL) Holder Cacti Asset Management Trimmed Stake; Salzhauer Michael Trimmed Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding as Share Value Declined

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 94.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 657,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,245 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 694,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 6.55M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/05/2018 – ARAMCO AWARDS HALLIBURTON CONTRACT FOR UNCONVENTIONAL GAS PROJ; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adjusted Operating Income Was $619 Million; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 77.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 50,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,406 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $699,000, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.55 million shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S ED BLAKEY TO RETIRE AFTER 34 YEARS WITH CO; 27/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 2018 Investor Day; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO:`TOUGH TO SAY’ IF FEDS’ SETTLEMENT ASK CAN SLIM; 29/03/2018 – WFC: KAHL TO HEAD HOME LENDING SERVICING OPS ON INTERIM BASIS; 20/04/2018 – Settlement is the Latest in a String of Regulatory Matters for Wells Fargo; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Elect 12 Director Nominees; 12/04/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – CFPB IS SAID SEEKING RECORD FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO: RTRS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 518 are owned by Hanson And Doremus Investment Mgmt. Interocean Ltd Company invested in 22,659 shares. Doheny Asset Ca has invested 0.39% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability owns 284,147 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Deltec Asset Limited Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Stewart Patten Limited Liability Company reported 255,145 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 6.34M shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Letko Brosseau And Associates invested 0.76% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Connors Investor Svcs Inc has invested 1.69% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Raymond James Finance Service Advsr Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Avalon Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 106,901 shares. Eastern Comml Bank accumulated 6,961 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jacobs Ca stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Firefly Value Prtnrs Lp holds 1.12M shares. Weik has invested 2.63% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartfinancial Inc by 24,853 shares to 53,671 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 24,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

