Halliburton Co (HAL) Holder Bollard Group Decreased Its Position as Share Value Declined; Seizert Capital Partners Upped Its Anthem Com (ANTM) Holding by $3.49 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 24.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc analyzed 33,985 shares as the company's stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 106,394 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42M, down from 140,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 10.20M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 12,390 shares as the company's stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 99,272 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.02M, up from 86,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $253.08. About 1.71 million shares traded or 19.15% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 61,298 shares to 508,760 shares, valued at $28.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (NYSE:GS) by 12,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,160 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Com Ser.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha" on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 09, 2019

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.09 million for 13.70 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $154,800 activity.

