Halliburton Co. (HAL) Holder Armstrong Shaw Associates Raised Its Position by $1.30 Million; Mallinckrodt Pub LTD Co (MNK) Share Value Declined While Capital Growth Management LP Cut Its Holding

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (MNK) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.46% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $652,000, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.08. About 5.27 million shares traded or 35.62% up from the average. Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) has declined 71.18% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MNK News: 17/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt 33% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/03/2018 – $MNK — FDA AdCom on stannsoporfin for severe hyperbilirubinemia on May 3rd; 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Former Mallinckrodt employee alleges the ingredients in a best-selling drug are a mystery; 07/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Provides Facts on H.P. Acthar® Gel; 26/03/2018 – Evoke Pharma Amends Agreement With Mallinckrodt to Defer Development and Approval Milestone Payments for Gimoti; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Aurobindo Pharma eyes Mallinckrodt Opioids again – Economic Times; 26/03/2018 – Evoke Announces Agreement with Mallinckrodt to Amend Milestone Payments; 12/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt shares slide on whistleblower lawsuit involving its best-selling drug; 20/04/2018 – STRS Ohio Exits Position in Mallinckrodt; 07/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Investors Ready for Any Good News as Rout Deepens

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 82.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 44,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 99,106 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 54,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.53B market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 14.36M shares traded or 0.68% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton’s Frack-Tech Fight Moves to U.S. Navy’s Spy Patents; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 14,007 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). State Of Wisconsin Board has 1.01M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Rothschild Invest Il reported 19,350 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Barnett And Co Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Moreover, M&R Management has 0.01% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). State Street invested 0.1% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.29% or 2.68 million shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Ltd Company holds 40,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 0.1% or 127,594 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 451,300 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership owns 24,704 shares. Smithfield Trust has invested 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 171,551 shares. Moreover, Hotchkis Wiley Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.29% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 2.46M shares.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 10,000 shares to 340,000 shares, valued at $43.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forestar Group Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Azul S A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold MNK shares while 80 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 89.26 million shares or 1.34% less from 90.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.01% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) or 182,644 shares. Strs Ohio holds 47,000 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 131,710 shares. Spark Inv Management Llc holds 0.31% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) or 304,000 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,159 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology Inc holds 12,200 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Capital Fund Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) for 261,074 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Ajo LP owns 203,029 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.01% invested in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) or 12 shares. Systematic Fin Mngmt LP reported 53,945 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs invested in 31,365 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Neuberger Berman Lc invested in 0.01% or 482,989 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $87,358 activity. On Friday, June 7 Reasons Bryan M. bought $48,383 worth of Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) or 5,400 shares.