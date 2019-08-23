Halliburton Co. (HAL) Holder Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Upped Stake by $1.30 Million as Stock Declined; Bluestein R H & Company Has Raised Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position by $1.36 Million

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 82.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 44,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 99,106 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 54,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 2.48M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 12,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 311,418 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.58M, up from 299,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $135.89. About 1.11M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Sp Adr (NYSE:BP) by 21,175 shares to 32,475 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 41,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,641 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Condor Cap reported 0.41% stake. Franklin Street Advisors Nc reported 1.6% stake. 5,101 are held by Valmark Advisers Incorporated. Moreover, Edgar Lomax Va has 3.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bennicas & reported 2.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Roffman Miller Assoc Pa has 2.77% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 219,184 shares. Capstone Advisors Incorporated reported 0.08% stake. Highlander Management Limited Co has 0.71% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Schafer Cullen Capital reported 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Evercore Wealth Lc holds 103,266 shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora has 0.85% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,496 shares. Cidel Asset Management Inc accumulated 5,172 shares. E&G Advsr Ltd Partnership invested 0.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hodges reported 14,451 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gm Advisory Grp Inc has 0.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 12,324 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtn Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Credit Agricole S A invested 0.16% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Epoch Prtnrs reported 686,854 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) holds 9,312 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 1.11M shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd reported 16,218 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 2.92 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Oppenheimer Asset invested in 47,132 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc stated it has 2.23M shares. Nomura Inc reported 367,358 shares stake. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0.06% stake. Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 238,233 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Rampart Investment owns 7,898 shares.