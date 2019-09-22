Halliburton Co (HAL) Holder Aristotle Capital Management Boosted Position; Merck & Co. (MRK) Shareholder Sound Shore Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $52.94 Million

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 295,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 8.69M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.60 million, up from 8.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 9.47M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 27.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 637,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 1.71 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143.59 million, down from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.16. About 22.55M shares traded or 130.26% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 09/04/2018 – Mavenclad (Cladribine Tablets) Receives First Approval in the Middle East & Africa Region; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.00; BOOSTS YEAR VIEWS; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Merck Foundation Calls for Action to Break the Infertility Stigma in Africa at FIGO

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Steady as Oil Fears Fade, Investors Await Fed – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) For Its Next Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Halliburton Celebrates 100th Anniversary – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes Close Mostly Flat Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Merck’s (MRK) PIFELTRO and DELSTRIGO Receive FDA Approval for Use in Appropriate Adults Living with HIV-1 Who Are Virologically Suppressed – StreetInsider.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Merck (MRK) Pooled Analysis Continues to Show its KEYTRUDA in Combination with Chemotherapy Improved OS for Patients with Advanced NSCLC – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

